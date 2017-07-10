OPP investigating 2 drownings off Wasaga Beach Saturday afternoon

Two young men drowned this weekend in the waters off Wasaga Beach.

According to the OPP, a 27-year-old from Caledon and a 26-year-old from Collingwood died after their boat overturned in an area near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River on Saturday afternoon.

They weren’t wearing life jackets at the time and alcohol was not a factor.

Officers say they searched for the men for about an hour before they were pulled from the water.

They performed CPR but weren’t able to revive them.

The names of the two men have not been released.

Police say conditions at the time of the search included waves that were more than two metres high.