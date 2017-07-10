Orillia, Ont., man facing child porn charges

ORILLIA, Ont. – A central Ontario man is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police say they made the arrest after several social media networks reported that someone was uploading images of child sexual abuse to the internet.

They say officers searched a home in Orillia late last month and seized a computer that allegedly contained images of child sexual abuse.

A 21-year-old man is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and two of making it available.

He is due in court July 18.

Police say the investigation continues.