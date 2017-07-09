Pion-Era takes Saskatoon back in time

It was like walking back in time to 1910 at the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Saskatoon this weekend.

“We’re bringing the museum alive,” WDM manager Jason B. Wall said.

The annual Pion-Era event at the WDM brought the sights and sounds of pioneer life to 2017. Organizers estimate 2,000 people took part in the weekend event.

There was everything from blacksmith demonstrations to fresh bread on sale for 25 cents apiece.

“It’s homemade bread, it’s homemade cookies just like they used to have in 1910. We try to keep the prices as close to 1910 prices,” Pion-Era volunteer Diane Hirkala said.

A few doors down, Bryan Ryan is demonstrating blacksmithing to an audience. He said he’s been volunteering with the WDM since 1972.

“We get in there and we sort of lose track of time, because everything takes so much longer to actually do,” Ryan said.

“Seeing what it was like and how it was hard work. It wasn’t any of this turning on a switch and getting something to happen.”

“I like to call it edu-tainment. People come here and they’re watching demonstrations, they’re taking part in demonstrations and they’re having a good time. At the same time they’re learning a little about their prairie heritage, their prairie history,” Wall said.