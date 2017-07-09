Environment
July 9, 2017 8:12 pm

Five new B.C. wildfires flare up near Takla Lake, north of Fort St. James

By National Online Journalist  Global News

This photo shows a crew member fighting an aggressive wildfire in B.C.'s Cariboo region in on July 8, 2017. News of five new fires flaring up in B.C. emerged on the afternoon of July 9, 2017.

B.C. Wildfire Service
Five more wildfires have flared up in B.C.’s north, some of them along the border between the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres.

The fires are located approximately 32 kilometres northeast of Granisle and 125 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday.

The largest of the wildfires measures about 100 hectares in size, but it doesn’t threaten any communities or structures.

The other four fires are estimated at less than one hectare each.

They’re burning west of Takla Lake, and some are burning on the boundary between the two fire centres.

Some of the fires may be visible from Babine Lake’s west side, as well as Granisle, the wildfire service said.

This map shows the approximate location of wildfires that have flared up near Takla Lake.

B.C. Wildfire Service

Increased smoke and fire activity could come due to wind conditions, it added.

Fire officials suspect all five of the new fires were caused by lightning.

The Northwest Fire Centre is assisting with these wildfires so that the Prince George Fire Centre can concentrate on areas where “life and property may be at risk.”

Ashcroft-fire3

The fire burning near Ashcroft. Courtesy: Duane Church

princeton-fire2

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

Princeton-fire3

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

100-Mile-house-fire3

Fire burning near 100 Mile House. Courtesy: Janice Sapp

100-Mile-House-fire2

Fire burning near 100 Mile House. Courtesy: Janice Sapp

100-Mile-House-fire

Maria Werring Morrow Courtesy: Maria Werring Morrow

Williams-Lake-fire4

Williams Lake. Courtesy: Lydia Prentice-Clark

Emergency situation as 173 new fires start in B.C.

A wildfire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., late Friday July 7, 2017. More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes in central British Columbia. A provincial state of emergency was declared after 56 new wildfires started Friday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 

 

