Five new B.C. wildfires flare up near Takla Lake, north of Fort St. James

Five more wildfires have flared up in B.C.’s north, some of them along the border between the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres.

The fires are located approximately 32 kilometres northeast of Granisle and 125 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday.

The largest of the wildfires measures about 100 hectares in size, but it doesn’t threaten any communities or structures.

The other four fires are estimated at less than one hectare each.

They’re burning west of Takla Lake, and some are burning on the boundary between the two fire centres.

Some of the fires may be visible from Babine Lake’s west side, as well as Granisle, the wildfire service said.

Increased smoke and fire activity could come due to wind conditions, it added.

Fire officials suspect all five of the new fires were caused by lightning.

The Northwest Fire Centre is assisting with these wildfires so that the Prince George Fire Centre can concentrate on areas where “life and property may be at risk.”