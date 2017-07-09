Pajo’s walkway apparently collapses in Steveston, 1 person sent to hospital

One person was sent to hospital on Sunday and patrons were stranded on a dock after the walkway to the popular Pajo’s fish and chips restaurant apparently collapsed.

Pictures of the incident were widely circulated on social media.

The BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) told Global News that one person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition but it couldn’t say precisely how that individual was doing.

BCAS said it was called to the scene at 2:50 p.m.; two ambulances arrived.

Coverage of Steveston on Globalnews.ca:

The Coast Guard confirmed that patrons of the popular Pajo’s fish and chips restaurant in Steveston were stranded on the dock where the eatery is located after social media users tweeted out photos appearing to show the walkway partially split and resting at a sharp angle.

A flyover by a Global BC helicopter showed a portion of the walkway to the Pajo’s dock bent and sitting in the water.

A witness said there were about a dozen people on the walkway when it collapsed.

Twitter users Scot Ryan and Janice Bratton tweeted the following photos:

The ramp to Pajos broke with about 15 people in Steveston #GlobalNews pic.twitter.com/P60TcQ2bUr — Scot Ryan (@ThPhysicsMaster) July 9, 2017

Bratton later tweeted a photo of a Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel.