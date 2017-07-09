Montreal ComicCon wraps up another record year

Some 58,000 people attended this year’s Montreal ComicCon at the Palais des Congrès.

A host of stars were in town for the event, including local fan favourite and hometown boy, Yanic Truesdale from Gilmore Girls.

“I’ve been living with this show for 17 years now. I think we have a really cool set of fans because it’s a positive show, a family show, it’s smart but not cynical,” Truesdale told Global News.

Also home for the weekend, Suicide Squad actor and Boucherville native Alain Chanoine, who came in from Los Angeles.

“I’m doing some stunt work in Montreal, a movie in Vancouver, it’s fun being here, my family is here, I have Montreal tattooed on my heart,” Chanoine said.

Wayne’s World and Relic Hunter Actress Tia Carrere also made the trip.

“I love meeting girls who say they wanted to become archaeologists because I played Sydney Fox on Relic Hunter,” Carrere told Global News.

Organizers are already starting to plan next year’s edition.

“You can’t get much more fun than this. This energy, the atmosphere, it is pure joy,” ComicCon spokesperson Jason Rockman said.

The 10th Montreal Comiccon will be held July 6th-8th, 2018.