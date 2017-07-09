Health
July 9, 2017 6:26 pm

Hotrods and speedsters roll out to raise funds for Edmonton charities

By Web Producer  Global News

The Mainstreet Cruisers club hosts a car show as a fundraiser for two Edmonton organizations, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

Car enthusiasts brought out their hotrods for a good cause on Sunday.

The Mainstreet Cruisers’ annual car show fundraiser brought out hundreds of classic cars and speedsters to raise money for two local organizations.

READ MORE: ‘We’re going to have to fight’: Difficult economy impacting Little Warriors

Story continues below

The proceeds from Sunday’s car show went towards the Little Warriors and the E4C school lunch program.

“We are charging $10 per car. We don’t charge anything for the general public. We do take a donation for either one of the charities,” Mainstreet Cruisers member Randy Jethon said.

READ MORE: Hike to raise money for E4C school lunch program

Vehicle owners gave a donation to participate in the event, which was expected to draw about 300 drivers.

“The interesting thing about a car show like this is you always see something new and different. I’ve been to a number of car shows throughout the year and for the past several years, and there’s always something new and interesting,” Jethon said.

The Mainstreet Cruisers club is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence since 1993.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
E4C's School Lunch Program
Little Warriors
Mainstreet Cruisers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News