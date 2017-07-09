Police identify two men who drowned at Wasaga Beach

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two men who drowned in the water near Wasaga Beach on Saturday.

The bodies of Dilvinder Lakhanpal, 27, of Caledon and Nimit Sharma, 26, of Collingwood were discovered after an hour-long search.

Paramedics attempted to revive the two men, to no avail.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam told Global News via email Saturday that the two men were in an inflatable boat in the bay near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River at around 12:55 p.m..when it overturned in rough water conditions.

McWilliam said witnesses saw the two men struggling in the waves before disappearing underwater.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket and their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Alcohol was not a factor.

—With files from The Canadian Press and Jessica Patton