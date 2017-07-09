Eskimos back to work following their bye week

The last time we saw the Edmonton Eskimos on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium was back on June 30 when the team earned 23-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The Eskimos entered their Week 3 bye with a 2-0 record, and on Sunday the team returned to the practice field to knock the rust off following a week off. Head coach Jason Maas said he’s pleased with his team’s effort level.

“[It] went well, when you come out here you don’t expect execution to be up to your standards,” Maas said. “The energy was good, flying around was good, and guys that look like they are happy to be back which is a plus.”

The Eskimos are off to a 2-0 start and quarterback Mike Reilly, who recorded 286 passing yards and a touchdown pass against the Alouettes, says the team have found ways to win in the early going of the season.

“[It] doesn’t really matter what situation that we put ourselves in, we’re going to fight and figure out a way to win a football game,” Reilly said. “Obviously we don’t want to put ourselves in those positions as often as we have, and with the talent that we have, there’s really no reason for it. [If] we come out and play up to our standards, we feel like we’ll have good results. The reality is that football is a difficult game and this is a very hard league to win in.”

Over the bye week, the Eskimos revealed running back John White suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.

After he was released from training camp last month, the Eskimos brought back running back Kendial Lawrence late last week. Lawrence admits he was surprised he was one of the over 20 players who received their walking papers on June 17.

“Yeah it was shocking, totally shocking,” Lawrence said. “It’s a game and a business, you know that when you sign up and play. It’s business and it comes with the game so you just have to be prepared to fight through adversity.”

Lawrence will serve as the Eskimos primary returner and will back up Travon Van, who now becomes the starting running back in place of John White. Maas says Lawrence will be able to fit in just fine.

“He’s a veteran in the league and he knows all of the nuances of the game,” Maas said. “He’s a very high quality returner so I’m excited about having him back there and he’ll give us depth at tailback.”

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell and fullback Calvin McCarty didn’t practice today as both were attending to personal matter.

The Eskimos host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.