Missing Saskatchewan woman last seen driving in Alberta

Unity RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Saskatchewan woman.

Redene Marie Stump, 40, was last seen driving eastbound on Highway 13 near Provost, Alta., on Saturday.

Unity RCMP said Stump was driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Saskatchewan licence plate 176 JQH.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot two, 115 pounds with a slim build. Stump has dark brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Stump is from Kerrobert, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 1-306-228-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.