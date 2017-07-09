Canada
July 9, 2017

Missing Saskatchewan woman last seen driving in Alberta

Thomas Piller

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Redene Marie Stump, 40, who was reported missing.

Unity RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Saskatchewan woman.

Redene Marie Stump, 40, was last seen driving eastbound on Highway 13 near Provost, Alta., on Saturday.

Unity RCMP said Stump was driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Saskatchewan licence plate 176 JQH.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot two, 115 pounds with a slim build. Stump has dark brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Stump is from Kerrobert, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 1-306-228-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

