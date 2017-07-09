Some evacuees of Truswell Road fire return home

The evacuation order for some residents affected by the Truswell Road condo fire has been lifted.

Those living at Charles M Suites, Mission Shores and all single family homes on Truswell and Capozzi Roads have been told they can return.

The evacuation orders remain in effect for both Water’s Edge condos and Walnut Grove Motel.

Plans are being made to allow limited, escorted access for Water’s Edge residents to gather essential items such as prescription drugs.

Evacuees are being directed to the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.