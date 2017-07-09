Crime
July 9, 2017 2:43 pm

Early morning stabbing near downtown Regina

Regina Police are investigating after they were called to the scene of an early morning stabbing.

Police are investigating after an early morning stabbing near downtown Regina.

Police say a 21-year-old man was assaulted with a bladed weapon near 12th Avenue and Angus Street around 5 a.m.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

