Early morning stabbing near downtown Regina
A A
Police are investigating after an early morning stabbing near downtown Regina.
Police say a 21-year-old man was assaulted with a bladed weapon near 12th Avenue and Angus Street around 5 a.m.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 39-year-old man is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.