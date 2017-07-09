Traffic
Alberta RCMP officer involved in single vehicle collision

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital Saturday night after a crash, west of Edmonton.

Police said the officer was involved in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 16 near Stony Plain, Alta., at around 11:30 p.m.

The officer suffered minor injuries and he was the only one in the vehicle, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, RCMP said.

Global News