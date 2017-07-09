Fire
Crews work to extinguish industrial fire in St. Boniface

Staff were evacuated at Rothsay Recycling Sunday morning.

WINNIPEG — An early morning fire cleared a recycling centre in the St. Boniface industrial park.

Crews were called to Rothsay Recyling on Dawson Road around 10 a.m.

Officials said there was a report of a welding tank fire, already underway when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

Crews left the scene at 11:30 a.m.

 

