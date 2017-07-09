Edmonton artist raising money for Fort McMurray first responders

An Edmonton artist is hoping to raise money for those who fought the Fort McMurray wildfire. Karen Haugen drew “Hope Tree,” and honours the first responders who dealt with “The Beast” last May.

“I wanted to highlight the importance of what first responders bring to us as a community,” Haugen said. “They’re battling trauma and tragedy on a daily basis.”

Haugen partnered with Legacy Place Society, an Edmonton-based organization that provides support for first responder and military families, to allocate the funds raised to the appropriate sources in Fort McMurray.

The piece, created using charcoal and acrylic painting, features a firefighter planting a tree in a forest decimated by fire.

“First responders are there to support us when we need them the most, and I think it’s important that we support them,” Haugen said.

Haugen was inspired by six-year-old Sofia Anderson. She donated a tree to Fort McMurray, where it was planted by her father, who is a firefighter from Strathcona County.

Haugen sold her painting at the Whyte Avenue Art Walk, which features hundreds of local artists showcasing their work in Old Strathcona.

“Hope Tree” is also available to be purchased online on Haugen’s Etsy page.

