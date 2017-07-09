Majors go purple in support of London Abused Women’s Centre

A large crowd is expected at Labatt Park on Sunday for the 6th annual Purple in the Park baseball game.

The London Majors will take on the Barrie Baycats donning purple jerseys in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre at 1:05 p.m.

“The main idea behind Purple in the Park is mainly to raise awareness of violence against women. If us being out there helps even just one woman access service here, then we’ve done our job,” said Jen Dunn, the social media coordinator and program assistant for the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“I think that seeing different backgrounds of people, like baseball players or different community partners showing their support of ending violence against women, well it really helps show that there is hope and help in the community as well.”

The Game was originally supposed to take place on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, but it had to be rescheduled after London’s opponent, the Guelph Royals, announced the club was taking a leave of absence from the league effective immediately.

Fans will have a chance to bid on the custom made, player signed jerseys during the game, while there will be many different activities for children to participate in, such as ‘Run the Bases,’ ‘Dizzy Bat Spin’ and the ever popular ‘Water Balloon Toss.’ Free face painting and a free T-shirt toss will also be on hand.

Have you seen the @londonmajors jerseys? Button down & stitched! Bid on your fave jersey at #PurpleinthePark on Sunday! #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/l5PRKSzdvr — LDNAbusedWomenCentre (@endwomanabuse) July 7, 2017

The Majors are encouraging all to wear purple to the game to show their support for raising awareness and dialogue on the issue of woman abuse and its impact on society.

Tickets are on sale online at http://www.purpleinthepark.ca/ or at the London Abused Women’s Centre.