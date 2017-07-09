Church service to be held for late city councillor Pam McConnell on Sunday

A church service is scheduled to take place for the late Toronto city councillor Pam McConnell on Sunday morning.

The service will be held in the city’s east end at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, which is located on Simpson Avenue near Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street.

Mayor John Tory and several other councillors are expected to be on hand to pay tribute to McConnell, who passed at the age of 71 last week.

She was elected to city council in 1994 and was a visionary in Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The memorial is scheduled to start at 10:50 a.m.