British Columbia ticket wins $9.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 20, 25, 26, 32, 34 & 36.
The $9.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in British Columbia.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 12 will be approximately $5 million.
