Canada
July 9, 2017 9:34 am

British Columbia ticket wins $9.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

By The Canadian Press

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 20, 25, 26, 32, 34 & 36.

The $9.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in British Columbia.

And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 12 will be approximately $5 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

