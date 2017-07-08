Man killed in motorcycle crash near Rimbey, Alta.

A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck that happened west of Rimbey, Alta., Saturday.

RCMP were called to reports of a crash on Highway 52 just before 5 p.m.

Mounties said a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided head-on near the junction with Range Road 21.

The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The occupants of the pickup truck were not seriously injured.

An RCMP collision analyst continues to investigate what caused the crash.

Traffic on Highway 53 was expected to be impacted for several hours while the investigation takes place.