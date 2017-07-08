Man charged after collision involving Regina transit bus
A man has been charged for disobeying a yield sign, and subsequently causing a collision Saturday morning.
According to police, a Regina Transit bus was travelling westbound on 3rd Avenue as a minivan headed southbound on Argyle Street.
The minivan disregarded the yield sign and the bus swerved to avoid a collision, ultimately hitting a tree.
EMS were on scene and treated occupants of both vehicles. Police say the injuries were minor.
