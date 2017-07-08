‘It feels like I just have to say goodbye’: B.C. mom battling leukemia raises money for life-saving treatment

A B.C. family is racing against time to raise money for a potentially life-saving treatment.

Leah Wiebe is battling an aggressive form of leukemia and doctors say she only has weeks left.

“I’ve done really intensive chemo,” Wiebe said from her hospital bed in Vancouver. “I’ve tried two trial drugs and everything that they have. There are no other options.”

But there might be some hope if she can get to Seattle for a treatment called CAR T-Cell therapy.

“The deposit is around $650,000 Canadian,” Wiebe’s husband Ryan said. “We might need a bit more for the housing and living expenses.”

They moved their two sons, five-year old Oliver and 23-month-old Lincoln, from Terrace to Vancouver so the family could be together. Wiebe’s mother is in Vancouver to help care for the boys.

Oliver has a speech disorder called apraxia. He needs $50,000 a year for therapy, which he hasn’t been able to regularly access since his mom fell ill.

WATCH: We first met Oliver and his family at The Variety Show of Hearts

“I haven’t been able to spend time with him like I normally would because I’m too weak,” Wiebe said tearfully. “Thank God for my mom being here and doing everything she has, but Lincoln recognizes her as mommy.”

Wiebe says she’s running out of time. She has been accepted into the U.S.-based treatment program, but can’t afford it.

Loved ones have set up a YouCaring page to help raise funds for the treatment.

Wiebe admits that the road ahead sometimes “feels impossible.”

“It feels like I just have to say goodbye,” she said.

— With files from Jennifer Palma