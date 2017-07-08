Lethbridge Police investigating early-morning convenience-store robbery
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is investigating an early-morning armed robbery on July 7 at 7-Eleven on Mayor Magrath Drive South.
Police say two male suspects with bandanas on their faces entered the store demanding money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, one of the suspects sprayed the clerk with bear spray and both suspects fled the store.
LPS continues to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
