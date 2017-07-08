24-hour ringette game held in honour of Calgary crash victim Meghan Bomford

Kelsey Nelson lost her best friend Meghan Bomford about nine months ago. The two were both passengers in a tragic crash along McKnight Boulevard on October 18, 2016.

“Everything I do now is for Meghan. I’m devoting my life to doing it for her – I’m living two lives now,” Nelson said.

Nelson barely survived and 17-year-old Bomford didn’t make it out alive. Bomford’s father, Shaun Bomford, was behind the wheel when he lost control of the Jeep and it crashed. At the time, police suspected speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

“I feel empty not having her with me. I am incomplete without her, so it’s hard,” Nelson said.

“I aspire to be like her. She made me a better person,” Nelson said.

On Saturday, those who knew and loved Meghan Bomford came together for a marathon ringette game. All funds raised will go towards a memorial scholarship.

Because of the crash, Nelson can no longer play contact sports but insists she wouldn’t have missed sitting in the stands cheering everyone on.

“Being here is just like I’m honored. She was my person, so being here…it was my duty,” Nelson said.

Meghan’s mom Lisa Bomford was touched by the tribute. She was overwhelmed at the turnout and support for the legacy of her daughter.

“It’s so quiet in our lives,” Bomford said. “For us, we feel the loss every hour of every day and we’re lonely without her. And in 10 or 20 years from now, she may be a distant memory for some people and they’re still going to bring up her name and that’s the greatest gift we could give her a tribute.”

Meghan’s coach Trevor Hall organized the ‘Ring around the clock for Meghan’.

“She was a special gal and held a close place in my heart. It was a natural thing to do this,” Hall said. “I feel proud and honored that this many people came out to support this. We have 200 on ice participants, [that] speaks a lot to our community.”