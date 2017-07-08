Two men drown after inflatable boat overturns in Wasaga Beach

Two men are dead after a double drowning in Wasaga Beach early Saturday afternoon.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam told Global News via email that two men in their 20s were in an inflatable boat in the bay near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River at around 12:55 p.m..when it overturned in rough water conditions.

McWilliam said witnesses saw the two men struggling in the waves before disappearing underwater.

Emergency crews searched the water and recovered the two men.

CPR was administered by paramedics but was unsuccessful on both victims.

McWilliam could not confirm where the two men were from, but said they were renting a cottage on River Road East in Wasaga.