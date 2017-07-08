New phone scam claims victim has won vehicle: Saskatoon police
Police are advising the public about a new phone scam targeting people in Saskatoon.
In this particular scam, the caller claims the victim has won a vehicle in a local fundraising lottery.
Police said the scammer will ask, quite convincingly, that a fee be paid to them for the vehicle to be delivered when, in fact, no car has been won.
If anyone has been a victim of this scam, please file a report online with Saskatoon police.
Attempted acts of fraud can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.
