Two dead, one injured in Chilliwack stabbing

Homicide investigators are in Chilliwack Saturday, where two people were killed in a late-night stabbing.

Police were called to an altercation near Young and Yale Roads around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two of those victims died of their injuries.

Police said it’s not yet clear what sparked the incident or whether the attack was targeted.

None of the victims’ names have been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

Homicide investigators said they will be providing an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The area around the crime scene remains closed as the The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) collects evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.