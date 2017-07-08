Thousands enjoy 57th annual Chinook Centre stampede breakfast
Breakfast was free and the pancakes were flying at today’s 57th annual Chinook Centre stampede breakfast.
About 35,000 to 45,000 people flocked to the event in the parking lot, at the corner of Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail SW.
For over 60 years, Chinook Centre has been part of the community.
General manager Paige O’Neill said that’s why the centre continues to host this breakfast.
“Being an icon in the city of Calgary for that long, we definitely want to be the community supporters and be that destination for people and families — not only to come and shop and have a wonderful experience, but to support the Alberta Children’s Hospital and just have something for families to come and enjoy for absolutely free.”
Between 30,000 and 60,000 people attend the event every year.
O’Neill recalls one woman who she says has been attending since the beginning, though she wasn’t spotted this year.
There’s also a new trend O’Neill has noticed amoung the youth.
“We have some amazing little cowboys and cowgirls that are just little…fashionistas,” said O’Neill. “I see more and more of that every breakfast. They have a blast, and they’re dressed to the nines, ready for Stampede.”
According to O’Neill, between $17,000 and $20,000 was raised for the hospital during this morning’s event.
Each table is sold for $500 to local businesses, O’Neill explains.
“The people who volunteer at those grills… write the cheque directly to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation,” O’Neill said. “We also have some other people on site that donate their proceeds from their sales to [the hospital].
LISTEN: Below is my interview with Paige O’Neill, general manager for Chinook Centre:
