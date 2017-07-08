Thousands enjoy 57th annual Chinook Centre stampede breakfast​

Breakfast was free and the pancakes were flying at today’s 57th annual Chinook Centre stampede breakfast.

About 35,000 to 45,000 people flocked to the event in the parking lot, at the corner of Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail SW.

For over 60 years, Chinook Centre has been part of the community.

General manager Paige O’Neill said that’s why the centre continues to host this breakfast.

“Being an icon in the city of Calgary for that long, we definitely want to be the community supporters and be that destination for people and families — not only to come and shop and have a wonderful experience, but to support the Alberta Children’s Hospital and just have something for families to come and enjoy for absolutely free.”