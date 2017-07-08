Man walks to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke and walked himself to the hospital.

The shooting took place at Westside Drive and The West Mall, near Highway 427 around 9:30 a.m., police said.

According to investigators, the victim found his own way to the hospital shortly after he was shot.

Police aren’t releasing any other information at the time.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who happens to have information to give them a call at (416) 808-2300 or to call Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.