52-year-old man charged with robbing Halifax store

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a robbery Friday night.

Officers were called to the Smoke Shop on Lacewood Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m., after receiving a report that a man walked into the store and demanded money from an employee.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area in a cab.

He was arrested a short time later on the Bedford Highway near the Windsor Street Exchange.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face a robbery charge.