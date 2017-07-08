Man suffering from serious injuries after collision on Highway 11 north of Regina  

An 85-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at Exit A, north of Regina.

The crash happened Friday at around 3 p.m. Lumsden RCMP, White Butte RCMP, Lumsden Fire, Regina EMS and STARS Air Ambulance all responded to the collision.

Some images from the serious accident on Highway 11, 6 kms North of #Regina #yqr pic.twitter.com/zYmlaVbQDm — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) July 7, 2017

RCMP in Saskatchewan said a mini-van travelling eastbound on #734 collided with a vehicle that was travelling north on Highway 11.

The elderly man, driver of the mini-van and only person in the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital by STARS.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both men in the 80s. They were also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 11 northbound traffic was restricted for about four hours Friday afternoon. Lumsden RCMP are still investigating the crash.