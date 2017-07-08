Ellice Avenue shut down over the weekend

WINNIPEG — A block of Ellice Avenue will be closed until Sunday evening.

The city is asking drivers to steer clear of Ellice Avenue between Smith Street and Donald Street.

Water main renewal work started on Saturday at 6 a.m. and will finish at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg is asking people to check out Winnipeg Transit for re-routes and additional schedule information.