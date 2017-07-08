Ellice Avenue shut down over the weekend
A A
WINNIPEG — A block of Ellice Avenue will be closed until Sunday evening.
The city is asking drivers to steer clear of Ellice Avenue between Smith Street and Donald Street.
READ MORE: Frustrated by road construction? City has new way to ease traffic tie-ups
Water main renewal work started on Saturday at 6 a.m. and will finish at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to check out Winnipeg Transit for re-routes and additional schedule information.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.