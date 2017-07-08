Traffic
July 8, 2017 11:56 am
Updated: July 8, 2017 11:58 am

Ellice Avenue shut down over the weekend

By Reporter  Global News

Street closures on Ellice from July 8-9.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — A block of Ellice Avenue will be closed until Sunday evening.

The city is asking drivers to steer clear of Ellice Avenue between Smith Street and Donald Street.

READ MORE: Frustrated by road construction? City has new way to ease traffic tie-ups

Water main renewal work started on Saturday at 6 a.m. and will finish at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg is asking people to check out Winnipeg Transit for re-routes and additional schedule information.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Construction
Downtown
Manitoba
Road
road closure
street closure
Water Main
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News