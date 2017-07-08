Body recovered from Ashbridges Bay
Toronto Paramedics are confirming that the body of a man has been recovered from Lake Ontario.
Crews were called around 7a.m., Saturday morning to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East at Ashbridges Bay.
The body appeared to have been in the water for a while.
There’s no information at this time as to the cause of death or identity of the victim.
