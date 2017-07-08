Ashbridges Bay
July 8, 2017 11:08 am

Body recovered from Ashbridges Bay

By Global News

This is the second time in recent weeks police have had to attend the scene of an unattended suitcase near a courthouse.

Global News
A A

Toronto Paramedics are confirming that the body of a man has been recovered from Lake Ontario.

Crews were called around 7a.m., Saturday morning to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East at Ashbridges Bay.

The body appeared to have been in the water for a while.

There’s no information at this time as to the cause of death or identity of the victim.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ashbridges Bay
Body
body recovered from lake
Lake Ontario
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News