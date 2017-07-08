TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

If you’re travelling by subway this weekend, just a heads up that the TTC says it will have a scheduled closure on Line 1.

On Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th, trains will not be running between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations due to track repairs. Stations will remain open for fare sales.

Shuttle buses will be running in both directions on the route for the duration of the closure. The city will also be temporarily restricting on street parking on Yonge street in an effort to keep traffic moving.

Full service will resume Monday morning.