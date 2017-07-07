Toronto police charge 20 Canna Clinic employees after marijuana dispensaries reopen following raids

Days after Toronto police charged 80 Canna Clinic employees in raids on several dispensaries and homes, police have laid several new charges as two locations reopened following the sweeps.

News of the additional charges comes after seven Canna Clinic marijuana dispensaries and six residences were targeted in coordinated raids across Toronto on June 22, in an investigation dubbed Project Lincoln in partnership with the RCMP and the city’s Municipal Licensing & Standards division.

That same day, Vancouver police executed six search warrants at undisclosed locations in the Vancouver and Denman Island areas.

In a statement released Friday evening, Toronto police said they executed search warrants at the Canna Clinic located at 527 Eglinton Ave. W. on June 27 and on Wednesday, as well the Canna Clinic at 2352 Yonge St. on June 29, after the businesses “reopened as illegal dispensaries.”

In total, police said they seized more than $13,000 in cash, over 10 kilograms of marijuana, equipment, drug paraphernalia and electronics.

Meanwhile, during the Project Lincoln raids, police seized one vehicle, 178 kilograms of marijuana, 48 kilograms of edible marijuana products, 6.8 kilograms of marijuana “shatter,” 19 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than $350,000 in cash. Toronto police said a total of 80 Canna Clinic employees were arrested, charged and released at the scene. A Toronto police spokesperson said six of the suspects face “substantive charges.”

The following people were arrested at the Eglinton Avenue West Canna Clinic location and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on June 27:

Rocio Gomez Solar, 23, of Toronto

Christine Sylvia Dragos of Toronto

Nicolette Daneiha Franklin, 22, of Toronto

Daniel Sol, 22, of Toronto

Keyanne Matthews, 26, of Toronto

Esron Duncan, 47, of Brampton

Hitarth Patel, 22, of Toronto

The following people were arrested at the Yonge Street Canna Clinic location and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on June 29:

Houston-Nambu Bongeli, 21, of Oshawa

Taylor Jonathan Henderson, 24, of Toronto

Shauna Kaye Alicia Green, 27, of Brampton

Adam Jonathan Miziolek, 27, of Toronto

Justin John Bishop-Salij, 27, of Toronto

Cypress Doreen Reid-Smith, 21, of Toronto

Omar Abdul-Kader, 25, of Toronto

Alderman James Bennett, 50, of Toronto

The following people were arrested at 527 Eglinton Ave. W. and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on Wednesday:

Sean Vernon Guptill, 37, of Toronto

Emmanuel Alejandro Herrera, 28, of Toronto

Shannon Marie Jones, 29, of Toronto

Zackery Scott Lucas, 22, of Toronto

Ali Amini, 38, of Toronto

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in August or September.

Toronto police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

