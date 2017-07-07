Toronto police charge 20 Canna Clinic employees after marijuana dispensaries reopen following raids
Days after Toronto police charged 80 Canna Clinic employees in raids on several dispensaries and homes, police have laid several new charges as two locations reopened following the sweeps.
News of the additional charges comes after seven Canna Clinic marijuana dispensaries and six residences were targeted in coordinated raids across Toronto on June 22, in an investigation dubbed Project Lincoln in partnership with the RCMP and the city’s Municipal Licensing & Standards division.
That same day, Vancouver police executed six search warrants at undisclosed locations in the Vancouver and Denman Island areas.
In a statement released Friday evening, Toronto police said they executed search warrants at the Canna Clinic located at 527 Eglinton Ave. W. on June 27 and on Wednesday, as well the Canna Clinic at 2352 Yonge St. on June 29, after the businesses “reopened as illegal dispensaries.”
In total, police said they seized more than $13,000 in cash, over 10 kilograms of marijuana, equipment, drug paraphernalia and electronics.
Meanwhile, during the Project Lincoln raids, police seized one vehicle, 178 kilograms of marijuana, 48 kilograms of edible marijuana products, 6.8 kilograms of marijuana “shatter,” 19 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than $350,000 in cash. Toronto police said a total of 80 Canna Clinic employees were arrested, charged and released at the scene. A Toronto police spokesperson said six of the suspects face “substantive charges.”
The following people were arrested at the Eglinton Avenue West Canna Clinic location and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on June 27:
Rocio Gomez Solar, 23, of Toronto
Christine Sylvia Dragos of Toronto
Nicolette Daneiha Franklin, 22, of Toronto
Daniel Sol, 22, of Toronto
Keyanne Matthews, 26, of Toronto
Esron Duncan, 47, of Brampton
Hitarth Patel, 22, of Toronto
The following people were arrested at the Yonge Street Canna Clinic location and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on June 29:
Houston-Nambu Bongeli, 21, of Oshawa
Taylor Jonathan Henderson, 24, of Toronto
Shauna Kaye Alicia Green, 27, of Brampton
Adam Jonathan Miziolek, 27, of Toronto
Justin John Bishop-Salij, 27, of Toronto
Cypress Doreen Reid-Smith, 21, of Toronto
Omar Abdul-Kader, 25, of Toronto
Alderman James Bennett, 50, of Toronto
The following people were arrested at 527 Eglinton Ave. W. and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime by Toronto police on Wednesday:
Sean Vernon Guptill, 37, of Toronto
Emmanuel Alejandro Herrera, 28, of Toronto
Shannon Marie Jones, 29, of Toronto
Zackery Scott Lucas, 22, of Toronto
Ali Amini, 38, of Toronto
All of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in August or September.
Toronto police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
With files from Adam Miller
