New Pierrefonds Public Market brings fresh produce from local farms to the borough

West Islanders have a new option to get fresh produce around their area: the first edition of the Pierrefonds Public Market.

It’s organized by Quebec en Forme — an organization promoting healthy lifestyles — in partnership with the Pierrefonds borough and other community organizations.

Eight local producers are gathering every Friday until September 8 at the De l’Est Community Centre in Pierrefonds from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fresh vegetables, bread, cheeses meats and desserts, all locally produced are featured.

Farms from Ile Bizard, Rigaud, Ile Perrot Saint-Genevieve and Pierrefonds-Roxboro are participating.

The goal is to bring fresh produce to those who live in the area, considered “a food desert.”

From Highway 13 all the way to the Pierrefonds train station, there are no grocery stores.

“This is considered a lower-income area and fewer people have vehicles and have to take public transport. When you have to carry loads and loads of groceries, it’s not ideal,” Christian Ackad from the Pierrefonds Eco-Cartier said.

“The idea here is to bring a market to a population that needs fresh, local produce. It kind of solves several problems in one sweep.”

Pierrefonds borough mayor Jim Beis said that the project could grow.

If it goes well this year, they’d like to expand it to other areas in the borough.