Calgary dog owners look forward to liver pancakes at Stampede breakfast

They’re cooking up something special on the weekend of the Calgary Stampede at “Bon A-Pet-Treat” pet bakery – a pancake breakfast for the canine crowd.

“Because there are so many pancake breakfasts for people,” store owner Emily Ho said.

“So why not have one for dogs?”

Ho and her husband Emil Chow started the annual event in 2013, just days after the big flood.

“Because it’s not just people, it’s usually the pets that are effected,” Ho said.

“A lot of support was given to us during that time,” Chow said, adding they had to close the store for a while because of flood damage.

Ho said they started the doggie pancake breakfast as a way to give back to the community.

“Something fun, just to get everybody’s minds off of it,” she said.

This year’s menu brings something new: treats for cats as well, in the form of seafood-flavoured kitty cupcakes.

Customer Kim Edwards has enjoyed taking her dog, Taco to the breakfast in previous years.

“I think it’s awesome,” she said “We get to share in the Stampede spirit.”

They’ll be serving up the Puppy Pancake Breakfast from noon til five on Sunday July 9 at the Bon A-Pet-Treat pet bakery at 5111 Bowness Rd. N.W.

Donations collected during the event go to support local animal rescue groups.