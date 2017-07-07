Surrey man to face sex charges in U.S.

Years after allegedly raping his daughter, a Surrey man has lost his bid against being extradited to the U.S.

That’s where Robert New, also known as Dennis Yaple, is alleged to have committed the assaults in Redmond, Washington between Jan. 2003 and Mar. 2007.

It’s alleged New first abused his victim – known as JT – in Surrey after getting custody of her in 2003.

According to the judge’s reasons, the alleged abuse became more frequent after they moved to the U.S.

JT was medically examined by a doctor in the Child Abuse and Neglect Team at Surrey’s Memorial Hospital in August 2007.

New’s been charged with four counts of rape.

He had argued the original extradition judge failed to find he was subject to “double jeopardy and unreasonable delay amounting to abuse of process.”

According to the reasons delivered in the BC Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Justice David Tysoe dismissed both arguments “surrendering New to the U.S. to stand trial.”