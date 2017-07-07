SGI lawsuit ‘could cause a lot of issues’ for Saskatchewan bars

Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) lawsuit against two Saskatoon corporations that served Catherine McKay alcohol in January 2016 could change the way some people do business.

Fred Chedskov, general manager of Birmingham’s Vodka & Ale House, said his establishment adheres to liquor laws, but others aren’t so compliant.

“The ruling of this suit could really cause a lot of issues, both good and bad, in this industry,” Chedskov said.

In a statement of claim filed Thursday, SGI stated two bars breached their duty of care to people on the road the night Jordan Van de Vorst, 34, and Chanda Van de Vorst, 33, were killed along with their children Kamryn, 5, and Miguire, 2.

The suit is the first time SGI has taken this type of legal action against liquor establishments. Similar action could happen in the future against other providers if the evidence supports it, SGI officials said.

“We’re just going to continue what we’ve been doing and that’s monitoring the situation [and] getting people home safe and sound,” Chedskov said, referring to the company’s safe ride services on weekends.

The maximum amount SGI can recover in the action against the bars is $95,000. The insurance company also plans to file suit against McKay.

Saskatchewan is currently phasing in mandatory server intervention training, which covers topics like identifying the signs of intoxication, teamwork strategies and understanding liability.

“You have a partial responsibility for ensuring someone is safe after you’ve either served them or sold them alcohol,” said Carol Lumb, director of Saskatchewan Tourism Education Council, which provides the training.

By June 30, 2018, anyone serving or selling alcohol in Saskatchewan will be required to have taken the course available online and in workshops.