Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region warns of heat streak this weekend

A heat streak is on the way for Regina this weekend as temperatures hover over the 30 degree mark.

The Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region (RQHR) is advising everyone to stay vigilant and take precaution during these times of sweltering heat, especially children, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

It is HOT!! If you're working outdoors, seek shade (or a splash pad) when you can. Hydrate hydrate hydrate. #yqr pic.twitter.com/L76OUsCWWt — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) July 7, 2017

“If you see someone that doesn’t look very well, usually it starts with people starting to sweat quite a bit. They start looking pale, weak and may get muscle cramps. It’s important to get them out of the heat and drink lots of water,” RQHR medical health officer Dr. Tania Diener said. If there are no signs of recovery, it’s important to seek medical attention right away.

People working outdoors should take lots of breaks, hydrate often and seek the shade.

Dr. Diener offered some tips on how to stay safe during times of sweltering heat:

Wear loose, light coloured clothing

Wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen

Use air conditioning, or take a cool bath

Seek comfort in a mall, library

Close your drapes, blinds

Drink lots of water

Avoid alcohol, coffee

Children and pets unattended in cars

The public is also being reminded to never leave pets or children in a hot vehicle, as temperatures can increase quickly and significantly.

A Global News temperature test of a vehicle that had been sitting in the parking lot for five hours in the sun showed the vehicle reaching a high of 61 degrees. The outside temperature was 29 degrees.

“Don’t think you can leave anyone in the car or a pet by propping up the window a little bit. You should not do it,” Dr. Diener said.

It’s a thought echoed by Regina Humane Society public relations Bill Thorne.

“We encourage people to keep their pets indoors or certainly keep them supervised… it doesn’t take long if they are caught in the heat and they don’t have access to shelter that they can run into problems,” Thorne said.