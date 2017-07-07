Okanagan in a heat wave continues

The stretch of hot weather in the Okanagan continues.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Okanagan Valley.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the B.C. interior in above seasonal temperatures for the next couple of days.

Daytime highs could still reach the 30’s through the weekend.

People are being warned to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

Those most vulnerable to high temperatures include young children, the elderly, the homeless, and those exercising or working in the heat.

Signs of heat illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, extreme thirst, and changes in behaviour of children like sleepiness or temper tantrums.