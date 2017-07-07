Police investigate after toddler knocked from boat on Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses to come forward after Sea-Doos allegedly swamped two boats on Okanagan Lake sending a toddler into the lake.

The two incidents, involving a group of people on what police believe were rented Sea-Doos, happened Thursday evening.

“The first incident is said to have occurred sometime after 4:00 p.m., when one of the four Sea-Doo operators performed a “power slide” around a vessel on the lake, which not only swamped the boat, soaked the couple’s belongings, but more disturbingly it was reported that their two-year-old child was knocked overboard into the waters of Okanagan Lake,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a media release.

“Thankfully the couple said their child was wearing a life jacket at the time and was surprisingly unharmed during what was likely a frightening ordeal for that toddler.”

In a separate incident, another boat was swamped after four Sea-Doos came by. Police said the Sea-Doos were reportedly “ripping around on the water extremely close” to the boat.

The boat was allegedly hit by one of the Sea-Doos. Some of the boater’s property fell into the lake.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed these incidents or any other possible victims.