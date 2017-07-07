Eight taken to hospital following crash on Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll

Eight people were taken to hospital Friday following a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Culloden Line, police said.

The eight transported to hospital were taken for injuries described as non-life threatening, according to OPP Sgt. Dave Rektor.

The crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the highway at Culloden for more than 30 minutes, snarling rush hour traffic.

The roadway reopened around 5:45 p.m., according to a tweet from West Region OPP.

Few other details have been made available as the investigation is in its early stages.

– Christian D’Avino contributed reporting.