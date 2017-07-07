Crime
July 7, 2017 6:19 pm

Calgary police ask public for help finding man wanted for domestic offences

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Police released this photo of Mohsson Mohammad on July 7, 2017, wanted on warrants for domestic offences.

Calgary Police Service
Police in Calgary are asking for help to find a man wanted on warrants related to domestic offences.

In order to protect the privacy of the victim, investigators are not releasing many details of the alleged crimes.

Mohsson Raza Mohammad, 30, is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of:

  • Assault
  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon
  • Failing to comply with a court order

Police describe Mohammad as five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. He has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder and a crown tattoo on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

