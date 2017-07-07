Calgary police ask public for help finding man wanted for domestic offences

Police in Calgary are asking for help to find a man wanted on warrants related to domestic offences.
In order to protect the privacy of the victim, investigators are not releasing many details of the alleged crimes.
Mohsson Raza Mohammad, 30, is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of:
Police describe Mohammad as five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. He has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder and a crown tattoo on his right wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
