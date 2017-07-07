John Oakley Show – Friday July 7, 2017

Getting you set for the weekend, here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from Friday afternoon commute. Get informed on your way to the cottage! Hear it again now!

Government confirms that Omar Khadr received $10.5M from Ottawa on Wednesday.

The federal government has formally apologized to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr for any role Canadian officials may have played in his mistreatment while in U.S. military custody. Conservative MP Tony Clement joins the show and explains why he disagrees with the settlement.

Brampton councilor’s email says newcomers should ‘learn the values of the white people’

People are calling for an apology after a Brampton, Ont., city councillor Counc. John Sprovieri told a constituent, Sheila Jacobson, that “the white people of this nation have developed a great system where everyone is welcome and can live peacefully together.” which was posted publicly on Facebook. The Councillor joins the John Oakley Show and explains The comments were made in an email response with the subject line “Why are WHITE PEOPLE still planning Brampton’s future?”

Most Canadians oppose gender neutral birth certificates

Angus Reid poll suggests only 49 per cent of Canadians think that allowing gender-neutral identification of any kind is a ‘good thing’ Ian Holliday, Research Associate at Angus-reid joins Oakley to discuss the findings of the poll.

Topics worthy of discussion

G20, and Omar Khadr take up the majority of ‘topics’ today. Nathanial-Erskine Smith, Michael Giles and Peter Shurman on the panel!