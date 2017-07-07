2 bodies found on northern Alberta river connected to hunting expedition: RCMP

More than 10 weeks after four hunters went missing in northern Alberta, the RCMP has confirmed two bodies discovered on the Rocher River late last month belonged to the hunters who had remained missing.

The bodies of Walter Ladoucer and Keanan Cardinal were recovered in May. Friday’s announcement confirmed the bodies of Keith Marten and Andrew Ladoucer had now been recovered as well.

Three of the four men were Canadian Rangers and highly experienced outdoorsmen.

“Words cannot express the tragic loss of these four men who were from the community of Fort Chipewyan,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said in a news release Friday. “Our thoughts continue to be with the families and the community of Fort Chipewyan during this difficult time.”

On April 24, the Fort Chipewyan RCMP responded to a call about four hunters who had set out in a boat on the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan late the night before. They were believed to have been heading to an area known as Devil’s Gate but never returned.

The men’s boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

At the peak of the search effort, upwards of 70 people in 30 boats along with several helicopters were involved in the mission.