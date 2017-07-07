Man charged with attempted murder following hit-and-run in north-end Toronto

A Toronto man, accused of deliberately driving a vehicle into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in the city’s north end, is now facing several charges including attempted murder.

Three people were injured when a vehicle jumped the curb around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Don Mills Road East and Sheppard Avenue East. The vehicle, believed to be a BMW, fled the scene.

Despite car driving up lawn into victims, two suffered only minor injuries the other person in hospital with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/uQr1Es0bc7 — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) July 5, 2017

Toronto police said the group was targeted in the attack and that the involved parties were known to each other.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Among the victims were two sisters of Jordan Manners, a 15-year-old boy killed after a shooting at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto on May 23, 2007.

“I could have lost my two daughters last night like I lost Jordan,” Loreen Small, their mother, told Global News on Wednesday.

“How lucky am I that they are both still here?”

Police identified the suspect driver as 29-year-old Randy Amofa on Wednesday.

0707 16:15 Randy Amofa, 29, Wntd For 2 Counts Of Atmpt Murder, Alle… Updt, Man Arr. https://t.co/dcBWS0MiMu — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 7, 2017

Amofa surrendered to police on Friday and has been charged with attempted murder, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto on the same day.