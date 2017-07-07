Man charged after infant’s body found on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., waterfront

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Police say a man is facing charges after the remains of an infant were found on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Police say they received a call early Thursday afternoon regarding what appeared to be human remains, which have since been identified as the body of an infant.

A few hours later, a 34-year-old man was arrested after officers responded to a call reporting a man barricaded in a room with a firearm.

It’s alleged that the accused disposed of the child’s body in the St. Mary’s River.

He is charged with concealing the body of a child, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted on the child’s remains and the investigation is ongoing.