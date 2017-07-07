Baton twirling enthusiasts say more promotion needed as N.B. hosts national competition

More 170 of Canada’s best baton twirlers have been in Saint John as the city hosted the national championships for the first time — but it failed to attract crowds people were hoping for.

Those involved in the baton twirling industry agree more work needs to be done to promote the sport.

“I think we need to go out more in the public and show the sport,” said Brenda Arsenault-LeBlanc of Baton New Brunswick.

She says a pilot program in Moncton schools was a success but it appears it wasn’t enough.

“Going into the school and having a class during physical activity week or anything they promote at schools and we would go in and teach the kids how to twirl,” said Arsenault-LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Moncton baton twirler with dwarfism inspires teammates ahead of nationals

Ron Kopas of Brampton, Ontario has been involved with twirling for more than 50 years.

He says in that time it has evolved into a sport.

“To be a good twirler you have to be a gymnast, a dancer as well as being a baton twirler,” he said “So the highest level when they’re doing their freestyles, that’s necessary to be able to do all those things.”

Kopas agrees more promotion is needed.

“Everybody who sees the programs really loves it,” he said. “Unfortunately we’re just not marketing it enough to be able to give them the opportunities to be able to do that.”

READ MORE: Global Calgary news anchors face off in baton-twirling battle

One person who doesn’t need to be marketed into the sport is nine-year-old Janie Ouellette of Moncton.

She has a syndrome that causes dwarfism but that hasn’t stopped her from taking part.

“It’s difficult because I have short arms and short legs so I need to work hard a little bit more,” explained Ouellette.

The nine-year-old attended her first nationals competition this week in Saint John. She says it’s been a chance to improve her talents.

“You can learn tricks and you can live the experience doing competitions,” she said.

This was the first time Saint John has hosted the national baton twirling competition.