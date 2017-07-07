Small wildfires near Big White Ski Resort under control

Provincial wildfire fighters continue to work on two small blazes burning near Big White Ski Resort.

Crews were first called to the area on Wednesday afternoon. An air tanker and helicopter were originally called in to help fight the fire.

Both blazes are about 12 kilometres southeast of Big White. The two fires are less than a hectare in size combined.

The fires did not grow in size overnight and are considered under control.

The larger blaze was sparked by lightning. Officials are still looking into what caused the second fire.

There are no structures in the area.