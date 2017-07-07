Boy, 6, dies after being struck by truck in Richmond Hill

Police in York region say a six-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in Richmond Hill.

Police responded to the collision at about 12:10 p.m. in the area of Taylor Mills Drive and Newkirk Road.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police said to expect road closures in the area.

